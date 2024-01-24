eBay to cut 1,000 jobs, 9% of the workforce and contractors will be affected

EBay is set to cut 1,000 jobs, accounting for 9 percent of its full-time workforce, and decrease work for external contractors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision comes as the e-commerce company acknowledges that its staffing and expenses have exceeded its growth.

In response to the challenging economic environment, eBay aims to enhance its agility, stating, "While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business. "To address this, we're implementing organizational changes that align and consolidate certain teams to improve the end-to-end experience, and better meet the needs of our customers around the world."

The San Jose-based company revealed these changes on January 23, stressing the implementation of organizational adjustments to streamline teams, improve the overall experience, and better serve customers globally.

Financial Troubles The e-commerce giant, eBay agreed to pay a $3 million felony fine to a couple concerning a lawsuit on charges of harassment and surveillance in United States' Massachusetts, reported CBS News.

As informed by officials, eBay will need to retain an independent corporate compliance monitor for three years under this agreement.

The US Department of Justice on January 11 pronounced the verdict that eBay had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement after being charged criminally with two counts of stalking through interstate travel, two counts of stalking through electronic communications services, one count of witness tampering, and one count of obstruction of justice.

A US couple, Ina and David Steiner, claimed that in August of 2019, they received strange gifts and threats. These threats included items such as a book on surviving the death of a spouse, real spiders, cockroaches, a death wreath and a gory pig mask.

Other threatening actions included sending public and private tweets and tracking them. Another aspect of the harassment included urging the public to have sex at the victims' houses through Craigslist advertisements.

