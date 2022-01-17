Mumbai: EbixCash Private Ltd on Monday announced that its subsidiary EbixCash Global Services, which targets the Customer Response Outsourcing (CRO), Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sectors, has reported year-on-year revenue growth of 54% in 2021. It has secured seven new contracts in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of 31 December 2021, its employee count had grown to 2,850 from 810 in September 2020. It added 28 new clients in 2021, with seven new clients still in the process of being onboarded.

Bhupesh Tambe, managing director, EbixCash Global Services said, “As the founder of AssureEdge, I made the decision to merge AssureEdge with EbixCash in October 2020 and reset it as EbixCash Global Services. I understood the EbixCash end-to-end vision and the global opportunities that it would bring to the Division in terms of BPO, HRO and CRO. My confidence in the EbixCash enterprise paid off handsomely with the Division reporting 54% y-o-y top line growth in a pandemic hit year. I am especially excited about the national and international opportunities that are ahead of us in the year 2022."

Robin Raina, chairman of the board, EbixCash said, “I am quite pleased with the division performance, considering that this was achieved in the midst of the century’s biggest human pandemic covid-19 that hurt most businesses to a great extent. The division closed the year 2021 with seven new wins, while reporting strong organic top line growth, and growing its staff strength by approximately 2,000 employees – all very creditable achievements."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics