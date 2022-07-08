EbixCash World Money launches corporate tool for forex services

EbixCash’s tool provides a variety of foreign exchange services to corporates. This tool provides an approval matrix setup to the corporates, besides functions like real time order updates and online invoice management. “We are excited to be formally launching EbixCash’s Self Booking Corporate tool, as it is an important step forward towards enabling increased efficiency for corporate business travellers - a key business segment for us. We have already conducted successful pilot implementation with some of our key corporate clients. Now, we plan to roll the SBT across all our corporate clients expeditiously", said T C Guruprasad, Managing Director, EbixCash World Money.