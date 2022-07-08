EbixCash World Money launches corporate tool for forex services

EbixCash World Money launches corporate tool for forex services1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
- This tool provides an approval matrix setup to the corporates, besides functions like real time order updates and online invoice management.
EbixCash, a provider of digital products and services in the B2C (business to consumer), B2B (business to business) and financial technology space, has announced that its foreign exchange division, EbixCash World Money has launched a self-booking corporate tool for business and corporate travellers.
EbixCash’s tool provides a variety of foreign exchange services to corporates. This tool provides an approval matrix setup to the corporates, besides functions like real time order updates and online invoice management. “We are excited to be formally launching EbixCash’s Self Booking Corporate tool, as it is an important step forward towards enabling increased efficiency for corporate business travellers - a key business segment for us. We have already conducted successful pilot implementation with some of our key corporate clients. Now, we plan to roll the SBT across all our corporate clients expeditiously", said T C Guruprasad, Managing Director, EbixCash World Money.
As per the company statement, EbixCash had over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 31, 2021 apart from an online digital platform. Its services encompass domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange, pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services and technologies for insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management across 75+ countries including India.