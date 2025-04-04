ebm-papst India to invest ₹340 cr in new plant in Chennai, create 700 jobs by 2026

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) ebm-papst India, the Indian subsidiary of the Germany-headquartered ebm-papst Group—known for manufacturing fans and motors—has held the groundbreaking ceremony for its new manufacturing facility in Chennai. The plant will be established at an investment of ₹340 crore, a top official said.

The facility, expected to be operational by the end of 2026, will employ around 700 people, reinforcing ebm-papst's commitment to India and its efforts to expand local production.

The Germany-based family-owned ebm-papst Group reported a global turnover of Euros 2.40 billion in 2023-24.

Operating in the Indian market since 1996, the company currently has four sales offices, two manufacturing facilities, and multiple warehouses in the country. It employs about 375 people in India.

India plays a crucial role in ebm-papst’s strategy for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) region. The ₹340 crore investment will be used to develop the new plant on a 14.2-acre plot in Chennai. Once operational, the facility will serve markets across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, the company said in a statement.

"This investment reflects our long-term vision for India. By boosting local production, we are not only catering to the growing demand of our Indian customers but also creating sustainable employment opportunities that contribute to the country’s industrial development," said Atul Tripathi, Managing Director, ebm-papst India.

The new plant marks a significant step in strengthening the resilience of ebm-papst’s supply chains and supports its ‘Local for Local’ strategy, he added.

The upcoming factory follows the establishment of a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in 2023, which employs around 300 people.

The centre focuses on developing digital solutions for ebm-papst’s intelligent fan technologies and global processes, contributing to the company’s digital transformation.

"By localising production and strengthening supply chains, we are ensuring that we can respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our Indian customers," said Thomas Nuernberger, Chief Sales Officer of the ebm-papst Group and CEO of the Air Technology APAC and MEA business.