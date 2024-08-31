ECB’s Villeroy Says September Rate Cut Is ‘Fair and Wise’

European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau backed a cut in interest rates next month after data showed a marked slowdown in inflation in August.

Bloomberg
Published31 Aug 2024, 12:44 AM IST
ECB’s Villeroy Says September Rate Cut Is ‘Fair and Wise’

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau backed a cut in interest rates next month after data showed a marked slowdown in inflation in August.

The ECB should anticipate future progress in containing price increases, according to the Bank of France governor. He expects inflation to be sustainably at the 2% target by the first half of 2025 in France and the second half in the 20-nation euro area.

“Our meeting on Sept. 12 should in my view take action,” Villeroy said in an interview published Friday on the website of Le Point magazine. “It would be fair and wise to decide on a new rate cut.”

The comments are among the most explicit commitment to loosening policy at the next meeting. Other officials have signaled such a move is increasingly likely after data showed prices rose 2.2% from a year ago this month — down from 2.6% in July.

Other rate-setters have taken a more cautious view, with Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel saying the central bank shouldn’t move too quickly as elevated services inflation could hold back the retreat.

Villeroy said services inflation is indeed “too strong,” but with significant progress combating the overall price-pressure, the ECB should also be wary of the risk of not having enough economic growth, and therefore inflation below target.

“I’m calling for active and pragmatic gradualism, which means being guided both by data — observed inflation — but also expectations and forecasts,” he said. “The market expects interest rates in the euro area next year between 2% and 2.5%. Seen today, that seems reasonable to me, without that being a forecast.”

(Updates with more Villeroy comments in last two paragraphs.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsECB’s Villeroy Says September Rate Cut Is ‘Fair and Wise’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue