ECCB approves SBI to acquire 100% stake of SBI Capital in SBICAP Ventures for ₹708.07 crore2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 04:53 PM IST
SBI has received approval to acquire the entire stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBICAP Ventures. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.
State Bank of India (SBI) announced that the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) has approved its acquisition of the entire stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBICAP Ventures (SVL). The approval was accorded on July 4, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×