comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  ECCB approves SBI to acquire 100% stake of SBI Capital in SBICAP Ventures for 708.07 crore
Back

State Bank of India (SBI) announced that the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) has approved its acquisition of the entire stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBICAP Ventures (SVL). The approval was accorded on July 4, 2023.

SBI had proposed to acquire 6,03,80,000 equity shares or a 100% stake currently held by SBICAPS in SVL. The proposed transaction will be done at an estimated cost of 708.07 crore.

On BSE, SBI share price closed at 589.20 apiece, up by 3.80 or 0.65%. SBI's market value is nearly 5.26 lakh crore.

SBICAPs is a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The proposed acquisition is to be done on an arm's length basis. The reason behind SBI's acquisition of SVL is for better governance.

The deal is subject to all regulatory approvals including RBI.

"The acquisition will be completed after receipt of all regulatory approvals," SBI said.

SVL was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of SBICAPS on November 10, 2005, with the objective to carry on the business of asset management, and investment management advisors and to set up, assist in setting up, providing, and/or participate in providing venture capital, technology funds or any other funds for seed capital, risk capital foundation, loans, etc.

SVL's asset under management (AUM) stood at 33,054 crore in FY23, compared to 26,811 crore in FY22.

With effect from July 1, 2023, Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti, has taken over charge of Chief Financial Officer at SBI. He has been working with the State Bank of India since August 1991 and has more than 31 years of experience in Banking. He has a vast experience in the fields of Banking, Forex, and Finance & Accounting.

Last week, on June 28, SBI proposed for acquisition of a 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds (SBIPFPL), currently held by SBICAPS. SBI, the holding company of SBIPFPL currently holds a 60% stake in the company. The transaction is at an estimated cost of 229.52 crore.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Jul 2023, 04:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout