Echoes of Adani-Hindenburg row: Hong Kong firm faces massive rout after obscure short-seller's attack
In a case reminiscent of the Adani-Hindenburg row, a Hong Kong-based billionaire saw his net worth tumble more than $670 million within a span of two days. Techtronic Industries Co - founded by German billionaire Horst Julius Pudwill - underwent a $4 billion rout last week after a little known short seller accused it of manipulating profits and using fraudulent accounting practices.
