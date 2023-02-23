ECIR on case against Goyal, wife quashed
- According to a bench of justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K. Chavan, all pending proceedings and actions relating to the Goyals’ case were quashed because the investigation and proceedings emanating from the ECIR against him were illegal and contrary to law.
MUMBAI : The Bombay high court on Thursday quashed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case against Jet Airways founder and former chief Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×