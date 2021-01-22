Eclipsed by Chinese rivals, LG ponders smartphone future

Eclipsed by Chinese rivals, LG ponders smartphone future4 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Once a dominant player, company’s beleaguered mobile division hasn’t been profitable in years, and CEO opens door to leaving the business
China’s increasingly dominant smartphone makers are forcing a once-formidable rival to rethink its future in handsets.
South Korea’s LG Electronics Co., still one of the biggest phone sellers in the US, said Wednesday that the company is “leaving all possibilities open" for its beleaguered mobile division amid slumping sales.
