Ecom Express distress sale to Delhivery leaves minority shareholders stranded
Summary
Delhivery's proposed acquisition of Ecom Express's majority stake—99.4% collectively owned by Warburg Pincus, Partners Group, and British International Investment (BII)—has left about ten minority investors, who hold the remaining 0.6% of the company, to navigate their exit options independently.
Minority investors in Ecom Express, holding roughly 0.6% of the e-commerce logistics firm, are weighing their avenues for divesting their stakes. This follows the company's announcement of its sale to larger rival Delhivery.
