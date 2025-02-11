Ecom Express pauses IPO plans, offloads 500 employees to cut costs
Summary
- Ecom Express faces stiff challenge from rivals such as Delhivery and XpressBees, which have their own fleets and also offer other services, including business-to-business logistics.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Third-party logistics startup Ecom Express has laid off at least 500 employees and put on hold its plans for an initial public offering of its shares as it attempts to trim costs, two people familiar with the matter told Mint. The company’s expenses increased slightly to ₹2,921.5 crore in FY24 from ₹2,902.8 crore in FY23.