Ecom Express Limited, technology enabled end-to-end logistics solutions providers to the e-commerce industry, has announced its plans to have 50% of its last mile fleet transitioned to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025.

To further strengthen its position as a sustainable company in the industry, it announced the deployment of E-bikes in Jaipur and Hyderabad to complement its push into electric vehicles.

“The adoption of electric vehicles is a part of Ecom Express’ larger sustainability goals to reduce carbon footprint and continue to be a responsible delivery partner to the e-commerce industry," the company said in a release.

Ecom Express already has a fleet of electric 3-wheelers running in Delhi NCR for the last two years in the first-mile delivery space besides successfully conducting trials for the use of e-bikes in the last-mile, it added.

"We are thrilled to have added e-vehicles as a step towards our journey of achieving 50 per cent electric fleet in the last-mile by 2025. I believe this is a progressive step toward sustainable green logistics and it reasserts our commitment to a safer environment," said T A Krishnan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ecom Express Limited.

Sustainable mobility is a catalyst to revolutionize the logistics and transportation sector, Krishnan said, adding, "at Ecom Express, we are looking to create greater avenues to make sustainable deliveries. The use of the electric bikes marks the beginning of our efforts to make our last-mile delivery greener."

The company said it has been working to put in place the required infrastructure to support the EV roll-out including the charging facility. The company is already working with a number of players across the EV ecosystem on making the logistics greener and sustainable for the environment, it added.