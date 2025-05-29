Ecom Express sees 150 employees resign; some senior leaders to quit after CCI approves acquisition by Delhivery
In April, Delhivery announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Ecom Express Limited for about ₹1,400 crore in cash. The acquisition is awaiting approval from CCI, after which Ecom Express will become a subsidiary of Delhivery.
Mumbai: Nearly 150 employees in mid-level and regional operations at Ecom Express have already resigned, while CEO Ajay Chitkara and some other senior staff are expected to leave after the Competition Commission of India approves Delhivery’s acquisition of the company, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.