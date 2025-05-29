'More consolidation ahead'

The logistics giant, which applied for CCI's approval on 19 April, believes there could be more consolidation in the delivery ecosystem, and that the era of "suicidal pricing" in the market has ended. “There were too many players in this market in the previous quarter. Our acquisition of Ecom Express has not changed that dynamic. There are still too many players in the market," Barua said during the earnings call earlier this month. He added that the survival of these companies, which are still unprofitable, depends on how much capital they have left.