Ecom Express to create 30,000 temporary jobs ahead of festive sales

"The pandemic has catapulted the e-commerce industry to a different league. Our e-commerce customers have very aggressive plans for the festive season and we want to be sure to be able to meet their demands. We have started hiring, a process that will continue till about October 10, and we expect to add 30,000 seasonal roles ahead of the festive season," Ecom Express Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Saurabh Deep Singla told PTI.