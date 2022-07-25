Ecom Express to onboard over 50k delivery partners by Sept-end

Ecom Express to onboard over 50k delivery partners by Sept-end2 min read . 06:36 PM IST
- The company is expecting a rise in e-commerce order deliveries during the festival season and thereby aims to further strengthen its last-mile capabilities.
New-age technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider, Ecom Express on Monday announced to onboard more than 50,000 delivery partners by September end of this year under its flagship program 'Ecom Sanjeev'. The company is expecting a rise in e-commerce order deliveries during the festival season and thereby aims to further strengthen its last-mile capabilities. Ecom is committed to expanding its delivery partner network and offering them benefits coupled with earning opportunities.
Ashish Sikka, Chief Strategy Officer, Ecom Express said, "When it comes to e-commerce order deliveries, customers expect timely service. In times when the number of parcels is continuously increasing, owing to industry growth, we have clearly seen the advantage of having gig workers to help strengthen our delivery capabilities, especially to meet the anticipated surge in customer demand during the festive season," as reported by PTI.
Ecom Sanjeev was launched last year in September, to allow individuals to earn extra income by applying for part-time jobs online using the app. The application is available on Google Playstore. Notably, the company provides these delivery partners with the flexibility to choose their preferred time slots and workdays to these delivery partners.
In May, Ecom announced that it has crossed 55,000 gig workers registration on their dedicated app called ‘Ecom Sanjeev’ to onboard delivery partners since its inception. Up to 60% of registrations have been from Tier 4 cities and towns, indicating a massive affinity for gig opportunities in those areas. The top 10 cities/towns with the highest registrations include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Gurugram, and Patna among others, as per the statement.
Delivery Partners working through Ecom Express’ gig model can earn anywhere between ₹15,000 to ₹60,000 per month. The program aims to create part-time work opportunities for individuals with the option of flexible timings to maximize their earnings by delivering e-commerce shipments to customers.
Earlier, Ecom Express’ has upgraded its propriety app, called SATHi, used by partners for performing delivery jobs, for faster performance and lighter GPS data runs to reduce battery usage which makes it easier and more efficient for the delivery partners to perform their deliveries.