E-commerce enablement platform GoKwik raises 40 crore in pre-Series A round

“The e-commerce industry is rapidly expanding across the globe and enablement tools such as those provided by GoKwik must grow and thrive at the same pace, which is why we have placed our faith in Chirag and the team. Given the recent spate of funding announcements in D2C brands, GoGwik will prove pivotal in the Indian growth story - but also for e-commerce clients of its own across the globe, as it expands internationally," said Galina Chifina, partner at RTP Global.

