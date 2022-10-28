Ecommerce gaming companies increase TV and digital ads: Report

For television, the report added that 35+ brands advertised during January and August 2022 among which the top 10 brands had 91% share of the ad volume. Its figures are based on secondages for TV, keeping in account commercial ads only, excluding promos and social advertisements. Play Games24X7, the company that runs gaming apps RummyCircle and My11Circle was the highest advertiser on television with 21% of the ad share followed by Tictok Skill Games, the company that owns Winzo Games with 13% of all the ad volumes. Galactus Funware Technology, that owns the app MPL was the third on the top advertisers list with about 12% of the share.

