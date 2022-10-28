Ecommerce gaming companies increase TV and digital ads: Report

Ecommerce gaming companies increase TV and digital ads: Report1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
The TAM AdEx Ecommerce Gaming report said in the print medium, ads had dropped by 27%, while on radio, gaming companies saw a growth of 3.4 times
Gaming ad volumes doubled on television between January and August 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021, found a new report by TAM Media Research.
The TAM AdEx Ecommerce Gaming report said that in the print medium, ads had dropped by 27% in the same period. On radio too, ad volumes for gaming companies saw a growth of 3.4 times. Digital on the other hand, grew by 27% in the same period.
For television, the report added that 35+ brands advertised during January and August 2022 among which the top 10 brands had 91% share of the ad volume. Its figures are based on secondages for TV, keeping in account commercial ads only, excluding promos and social advertisements. Play Games24X7, the company that runs gaming apps RummyCircle and My11Circle was the highest advertiser on television with 21% of the ad share followed by Tictok Skill Games, the company that owns Winzo Games with 13% of all the ad volumes. Galactus Funware Technology, that owns the app MPL was the third on the top advertisers list with about 12% of the share.
The news genre alone accounted for 44% of the category’s ad volumes, with sports coming in second place. The top three channel genres grabbed 79% of the ad volumes share for the category. Companies preferred to advertise during news bulletins (31%) more than they did during cricket matches (13%).
In print ads, Galactus Funware Technology was the top advertiser in the category with 40% share. Regional language Hindi was the most preferred with 41% share of ad space followed by English at 25%.
TAM Media Research is a joint venture company between AC Nielsen and Kantar Media Research/IMRB.