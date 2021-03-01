E-commerce seeks a slot in trade basket

E-commerce seeks a slot in trade basket4 min read . 06:02 AM IST
Lobbies have sought a separate export promotion council for e-commerce
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lobbies have sought a separate export promotion council for e-commerce
India’s coming foreign trade policy may have a separate chapter dealing with e-commerce for the first time amid demands for helping millions of small manufacturers become exporters, said three people familiar with the development.
Several e-commerce firms, including Amazon India, Walmart Inc., and eBay, payment gateway PayPal and industry bodies Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Confederation of Indian Industry have sent recommendations for export promotion in the new policy.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.