Home >Companies >News >E-commerce seeks a slot in trade basket
The draft policy is under review with commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

E-commerce seeks a slot in trade basket

4 min read . 06:02 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

Lobbies have sought a separate export promotion council for e-commerce

India’s coming foreign trade policy may have a separate chapter dealing with e-commerce for the first time amid demands for helping millions of small manufacturers become exporters, said three people familiar with the development.

Several e-commerce firms, including Amazon India, Walmart Inc., and eBay, payment gateway PayPal and industry bodies Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Confederation of Indian Industry have sent recommendations for export promotion in the new policy.

