E-commerce, tech startups to lead fresher hiring in India for Jul-Dec: Report

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) E-commerce and technology startups are expected to lead fresher hiring in India in the second half of 2025, with 88 per cent of employers showing intent to recruit, a report said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The report titled 'Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025)' by TeamLease EdTech said that there is a strong job market for freshers, with retail (87 per cent) and manufacturing (82 per cent) following closely behind startups, which reflects broad demand for young talent across sectors.

"The strong hiring intent in e-commerce & Technology startups reflects the dynamic growth in this sector, creating exciting opportunities for freshers.

"As industries evolve with technology, freshers who blend technical expertise with adaptability and human skills will find themselves well-positioned. The rise in degree apprenticeship programmes further underscores the demand for practical, skill-based learning pathways," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

The Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025) by TeamLease EdTech is based on inputs from 1,065 employers across sectors during May and July.

Advertisement

The report further revealed that the overall fresher hiring intent has slightly softened to 70 per cent for July-December 2025, from 74 per cent during January-June 2025, following AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries.

However, opportunities for freshers remained robust in high-growth sectors, it added.

Meanwhile, the report noted a steady rise in demand for degree apprentices, with Manufacturing (37 per cent), Engineering and Infrastructure (29 per cent), and Information Technology (18 per cent) leading the way.

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune are at the forefront of apprenticeship hiring intent at 37 per cent, 30 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively.

Smaller organisations are also displaying a notable inclination to hire freshers compared to larger enterprises, though their hiring capacity remains relatively limited, the report said.