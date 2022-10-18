E-commerce warehouses, commercial property hot spots, start to cool

Other figures show that the growth in demand for warehouse space is slowing across the board. Warehouse tenants occupied about 108 million square feet more industrial space at the end of the third quarter than at its beginning, but that is down from previous quarters. They occupied 132 million square feet more of new space in the second quarter, and 159 million square feet more in the third quarter of 2021, Cushman & Wakefield said.

