Economic downturn exposes chinks in the MNC business model

NEW DELHI : The sharp economic downturn has exposed a weak spot in the business model of multinational corporations (MNCs) with research and development, software production, and other information technology-related businesses in India. Companies such as Microsoft, IBM and Cisco will find it hard to attribute any moderation in their global profits or even losses to their Indian units, which will continue to be taxed at pre-downturn levels by the Indian tax department, tax experts said.