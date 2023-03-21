‘Economic growth potential hinges on states’ efficiency’

“In the medium term, my guess is, depending on the definition of what medium term is, we are on a trajectory of something like 6.5% real rate of growth," he said. Debroy said reforms undertaken by the government on the supply side will lead to gains in the medium term. He also acknowledged that it is becoming clear in hindsight that India’s fiscal response to the pandemic has been good. “As the supply-side reforms kick in, the 6.5% (growth rate) can increase to a real growth rate of 7%, and if you are very, very optimistic, even 7.5%. But that is somewhere down the line. For the next two or three years -- not this year -- I am inclined to think something like 6.5% real growth is something like the right kind of growth to bank on despite what I said on aspirational growth rate of 8-8.5%," Debroy said.India’s economy is expected to grow at 7% in FY23 as per the government’s second advance estimates. RBI has projected a 6.4% growth in FY24.