ED arrests Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in money laundering probe; ‘deeply alarmed’ says Chinese phone maker
Vivo India Interim CEO Hong Xuquan, Vivo CFO Harinder Dahiya, and consultant Hemant Munjal have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested three top executives of Vivo India in connection with the agency's probe into alleged money laundering by the Chinese smartphone maker.
