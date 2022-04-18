NEW DELHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd’s assets worth ₹757.77 crore for allegedly running a multi-level marketing scam, the investigating agency said in a statement on Monday.

“A money laundering investigation by the ED revealed that Amway is running a pyramid fraud in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing network. It is observed that the prices of most of the products offered by the company are exorbitant as compared to alternative popular products of reputed manufacturers available in the open market," the ED said.

The attached properties include Amway’s land parcel and factory building at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, besides plant and machinery, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits. Immovable and movable properties worth ₹411.83 crore, and bank balances of ₹345.94 crore in 36 different accounts of Amway was attached, it added.

ED alleged commissions received by upline members contribute enormously to product prices. “The entire focus is about propagating how people can become rich by becoming members. Products are used to masquerade pyramid fraud as a direct selling company."

The company has collected ₹27,562 crore from business operations between FY03 and FY22, of this it has paid ₹7,588 crore as commission to distributors and members in India and in the US during FY03-FY21.

Amway India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amway, a direct selling company with headquarters in Ada, Michigan, US. Amway India sells more than 140 daily-use products across nutrition, beauty, personal care, home care and consumer durables through Amway retail stores and a large network of direct sellers. It sells vitamin and dietary supplements products under the Nutrilite brand, and skin care products under Artistry and Attitude brands.

In December, the central government introduced the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021, prohibiting companies from promoting pyramid schemes or enrolling people in such schemes under the garb of direct selling.

In response to Mint’s queries, an Amway India spokesperson said ED’s actions are related to a 2011 investigation, and the company is co-operating with agency.

“We will continue to cooperate with the relevant government authorities and the law officials towards a fair, legal, and logical conclusion of the outstanding issues. However, the recent inclusion of Direct Selling under the Consumer Protection Act (Direct Selling) rules, 2021, have brought in the much- needed legal and regulatory clarity for the industry, while again confirming Amway India’s continuous compliance with the spirit and letter of all laws and regulations in India. Amway has a rich history of maintaining the highest levels of probity, integrity, corporate governance, and consumer protection, which are much ahead of time in the interest of the consumers at large. As the matter is sub judice, we do not wish to comment further," the company said.