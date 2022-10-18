ED attaches assets of Surya Pharmaceuticals in money laundering case

ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA 2002 on the basis of two FIRs registered by CBI on the complaint of State Bank of India, Chandigarh and Punjab and Sind Bank, Karnal, against Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹185 crore belonging to Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd under the anti-money laundering law in connection to a case of alleged bank loan fraud, the financial probe agency said in a statement.
“ED has provisionally attached properties worth ₹185.1 crore under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 belonging to M/s. Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and others in a bank fraud case," the Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The attached properties include building, plant and machinery, it said in a press release. The probe agency has taken the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
“ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA 2002 on the basis of two FIRs registered by CBI on the complaint of State Bank of India, Chandigarh and Punjab and Sind Bank, Karnal, against Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd, its Managing Director Rajiv Goyal and others for defrauding the banks to the tune of ₹828 crore," reads the press statement.
PMLA Investigation revealed that the modus operandi of the said fraud was availing Letter of Credits (LCs) in lieu of bogus invoices and discounting these LCs by associated entities.
“Through a web of fraudulent transactions, the accused siphoned off the proceeds of the credit facilities taken from the banks and used for purchase of various assets in the name of the company, individuals and associated entities," the ED said.