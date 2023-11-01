ED attaches properties worth ₹538 crore in PMLA case against Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal, others
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹538 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering probe linked to Jet Airways. This includes more than a dozen residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises – located in London, Dubai and several Indian cities. A chargesheet was filed against Goyal earlier this week before a special PMLA court in Mumbai over the alleged bank loan fraud.