ED conducts searches at Brightcom Group's CEO, CFO residences in Hyderabad today1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST
ED raids residences of Brightcom Group Ltd’s CEO and CFO and auditor
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA, 1999 at 5 locations in Hyderabad at residences of Brightcom Group Ltd’s CEO and CFO, and premises of the company’s auditor P Murali Mohana Rao, news agency ANI reported.
