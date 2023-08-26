ED conducts searches at Brightcom Group's CEO, CFO residences in Hyderabad today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA, 1999 at 5 locations in Hyderabad at residences of Brightcom Group Ltd’s CEO and CFO, and premises of the company’s auditor P Murali Mohana Rao, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In June this year, market regulator Sebi levied fines of ₹40 lakh on Brightcom Group and its promoters for flouting regulatory norms.

The regulator slapped a fine of ₹12 lakh on Geetha Kancharla, ₹6 lakh each on Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, Vijay Kumar Kancharla, Karta of HUF, and M Suresh Kumar Reddy (Chairperson and MD), and ₹5 lakh each on S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy and Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL).

Sebi had conducted an examination in the matter of BGL to ascertain the violation of provisions of insider trading norms, if any, by certain entities while trading in the shares of the company from April 2020 to August 2021.

In its examination, the regulator found that Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, M Suresh Kumar Reddy, S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy and Geetha Kancharla traded in the scrip of BGL from April 2020 to August 2021.

This week, Sebi barred Brightcom Group's Chief Executive Officer M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Chief Financial Officer Narayan Raju from holding directorial positions over irregularities in the marketing firm's preferential share allotments.

SEBI said that it found "manipulations" carried out by Brightcom in its preferential allotments, and restrained Reddy from buying, selling, or dealing in securities.

Sebi on 23 August said that the Hyderabad-based digital marketing firm attempted to "cover up its misdeeds" by submitting forged and fabricated bank statements, which also raised doubts about the authenticity of the company's historical financial disclosures.

However, the company said it is consulting legal experts and evaluating potential courses of action.