ED conducts searches at WazirX owner Zanmai Lab

Nischal Shetty, the company’s managing director, had claimed that WazirX is an Indian exchange that manages all crypto-crypto and INR-crypto trading and only has intellectual property and preferential agreements with Binance. However, according to ED, Zanmai currently asserts that they only participate in INR-crypto transactions and Binance handles all other transactions on WazirX. To avoid regulation by regulatory agencies, they are providing conflicting and unclear responses, the agency said.