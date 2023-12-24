ED gets 3-day custody of top Vivo India execs
The order was issued on the grounds that the executives held critical positions, played a crucial role in acquiring ₹20,241 crore as proceeds of crime, and that the executives were not cooperating with the authorities
NEW DELHI : Vivo India’s interim chief executive officer (CEO) Hong Xuquan, chief financial officer Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal were arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and remanded to custody by a sessions judge in Patiala House Court for three days.