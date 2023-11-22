Companies
ED issues show-cause notice to Byju’s for Fema violations
- The agency had searched several offices of Byju’s and residences of its top executives on 24 and 28 April
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has issued a show-cause notice to edtech giant Byju’s and its founder Byju Raveendran for various violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) totalling ₹9,362.35 crore.
