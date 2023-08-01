ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, says report; shares plunge over 3%1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Money laundering case: Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal was raided by the Enforcement Directorate. A PMLA case has been registered, reported CNBC
Hero Motocorp: In suspicion of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate raided Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal. A PMLA case has been registered against the chairman, reported CNBC.
