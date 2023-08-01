Hero Motocorp: In suspicion of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate raided Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal. A PMLA case has been registered against the chairman, reported CNBC.

Soon after the news, company shares nosedived by as much as 3%. The company shares were trading 3.45% lower at ₹3092.90 apiece on BSE at 1 pm.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against the Hero Motocorp chairman and CEO under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported CNBC TV 18 citing sources. The ED took the action after receiving inputs from the Department of Revenue Intelligence case. The DRI had also caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with a large amount of undeclared foreign currency at the airport.