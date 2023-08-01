comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 13:00:05
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 892.45 0.25%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.25 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 224.95 2.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 250.85 -5.7%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.65 0.25%
Business News/ Companies / News/  ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, says report; shares plunge over 3%
Back

Hero Motocorp: In suspicion of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate raided Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal. A PMLA case has been registered against the chairman, reported CNBC.

Soon after the news, company shares nosedived by as much as 3%. The company shares were trading 3.45% lower at 3092.90 apiece on BSE at 1 pm.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against the Hero Motocorp chairman and CEO under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported CNBC TV 18 citing sources. The ED took the action after receiving inputs from the Department of Revenue Intelligence case. The DRI had also caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with a large amount of undeclared foreign currency at the airport.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout