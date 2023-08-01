ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, says report; shares plunge over 3%

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against the Hero Motocorp chairman and CEO under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported CNBC TV 18 citing sources. The ED took the action after receiving inputs from the Department of Revenue Intelligence case. The DRI had also caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with a large amount of undeclared foreign currency at the airport.

