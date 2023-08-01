Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / News/  ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, says report; shares plunge over 3%

ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, says report; shares plunge over 3%

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST Livemint

Money laundering case: Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal was raided by the Enforcement Directorate. A PMLA case has been registered, reported CNBC

CEO of Hero MotoCorp Pawan Kant Munjal is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Hero Motocorp: In suspicion of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate raided Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal. A PMLA case has been registered against the chairman, reported CNBC.

Hero Motocorp: In suspicion of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate raided Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal. A PMLA case has been registered against the chairman, reported CNBC.

Soon after the news, company shares nosedived by as much as 3%. The company shares were trading 3.45% lower at 3092.90 apiece on BSE at 1 pm.

Soon after the news, company shares nosedived by as much as 3%. The company shares were trading 3.45% lower at 3092.90 apiece on BSE at 1 pm.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against the Hero Motocorp chairman and CEO under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported CNBC TV 18 citing sources. The ED took the action after receiving inputs from the Department of Revenue Intelligence case. The DRI had also caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with a large amount of undeclared foreign currency at the airport.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against the Hero Motocorp chairman and CEO under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported CNBC TV 18 citing sources. The ED took the action after receiving inputs from the Department of Revenue Intelligence case. The DRI had also caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with a large amount of undeclared foreign currency at the airport.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.