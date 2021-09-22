Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >ED raids multiple locations in connection with Karvy money laundering probe

ED raids multiple locations in connection with Karvy money laundering probe

Premium
In November 2019, the regulator barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • In connection with the money laundering probe, one of the promoters of scam-hit Karvy Group was arrested earlier

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad and other places across India in connection with its money laundering probe against Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), news agency ANI reported.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad and other places across India in connection with its money laundering probe against Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), news agency ANI reported.

In connection with the money laundering probe, one of the promoters of scam-hit Karvy Group, was arrested earlier on charges of defaulting a bank loan. The arrest was based on a complaint given by IndusInd Bank. 

In connection with the money laundering probe, one of the promoters of scam-hit Karvy Group, was arrested earlier on charges of defaulting a bank loan. The arrest was based on a complaint given by IndusInd Bank. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The bank had complained that Karvy group represented by Parthasarathy unlawfully pledged the shares of its clients and availed loans. The loan amounts have been diverted to other firms and subsequently defaulted on repayment.

In November 2019, the regulator barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of over 2,000 crore.

Karvy has also been prohibited from alienating any of its assets, except with prior permission of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), till the settlement of claims of investors.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India puts up good show in EM league table as Asian pee ...

Premium

Here are the big buyers ready to pay $1 billion for Ramky Enviro

Premium

Filing tax returns? Avoid these three errors at all costs

Premium

Pawnshop mentality won't do, we need new lending models

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!