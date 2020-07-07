MUMBAI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering cases against the GVK Group, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). The investigative agency is probing whether there was any alleged irregularity, money laundering to the tune ₹705 crore in running the Mumbai airport, said an ED official.

A GVK spokesperson said to Mint "We have not received any notice from the ED". MIAL spokesperson was not immediately available for comments

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case which was registered last month. The CBI had booked Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies and his son G V Sanjay Reddy, managing director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), and several others for siphoning of funds to the tune of ₹705 crore, according to a first information report.

"ED will probe if genuine funds were laundered to amass personal assets by illegal routing of funds," said the ED official quoted above.

MIAL is a joint venture between the GVK Group, state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), and foreign partners Bidvest and ACSA, which operates the country's second busiest airport at Mumbai.

The case against the GVK group is allegedly siphoning off funds meant for the development of 200 acres of land parcel in Mumbai by showing execution of bogus work contracts to nine companies in 2017-18. Which lead to a loss of ₹310 crore to the exchequer.

The promoters of GVK Group also misused reserve funds of MIAL to the tune of ₹395 crore to finance their group companies, the CBI had alleged.

CBI has already carried out raids in Mumbai and Hyderabad in this regard.

Other charges against the promoters of GVK Group include embezzlement of huge funds of MIAL by resorting to inflating expenditure at the joint venture company, under reporting revenue earnings of MIAL by entering into related party contracts, meeting their personal and family expenses using funds belonging to the airport operator.

The CBI had also alleged that the GVK group inflated expenditure figures of MIAL by showing payments to employees at their headquarters and group companies who were not involved in the running of MIAL causing a revenue loss to AAI.

