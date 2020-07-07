ED registers money laundering case against GVK group, MIAL

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case which was registered last month. The CBI had booked Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, the chairman of the GVK Group of Companies and his son G V Sanjay Reddy, managing director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), and several others for siphoning of funds to the tune of ₹705 crore, according to a first information report.