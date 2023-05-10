New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the recent search by the Enforcement Directorate at gold-backed lender Manappuram Finance could hurt the company’s business prospects and constrict funding access.

“Such searches need not lead to further regulatory action, but investigations raise reputational risk that could tarnish a lender’s business prospects and constrict funding access due to reduced market confidence – potentially affecting an issuer’s credit profile – even if no wrongdoing is identified," it added.

Manappuram said the Enforcement Directorate searched its premises in Kerala’s Thrissur last week in connection with legacy non-compliant activities at its branches up until 2012.

While these activities have already been considered in MFIN’s rating, Fitch emphasizes the complexities of India’s corporate governance landscape.

The rating agency points out that governance standards in emerging markets like India are still developing and often lag behind those in higher-rated jurisdictions. Rapidly expanding companies may also lack the necessary governance structures to match their growth.

Although India has established minimum governance standards for listed corporates and tightened requirements for non-bank financing companies in recent years, the prevalence of founder- and family-driven corporations can lead to concentrated decision-making. Fitch highlights that this can result in the alignment of interests among key decision-makers being skewed in favor of equity-holders.