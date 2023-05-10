ED search may impact Manappuram Finance’s prospects, funding access: Fitch1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Fitch said governance standards in emerging markets like India are still developing and often lag behind those in higher-rated jurisdictions.
New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the recent search by the Enforcement Directorate at gold-backed lender Manappuram Finance could hurt the company’s business prospects and constrict funding access.
