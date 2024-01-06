ED searches 9 offices in RFL money laundering probe, seizes incriminating documents
Religare had requested the ED to expedite investigations into money siphoned by erstwhile promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, and their associates.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on Friday conducted searches at nine locations, including the offices of Religare Finvest Ltd and RHC Holdings. These were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving the embezzlement of over ₹2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), people familiar with the development said on Saturday.