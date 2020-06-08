ED searches Cox and Kings offices

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches across five locations in Mumbai linked to travel company Cox and Kings Ltd in connection with the money laundering case involving Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, said an ED official.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches across five locations in Mumbai linked to travel company Cox and Kings Ltd in connection with the money laundering case involving Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, said an ED official.

“The searches were conducted at the office of Cox and Kings, residence of key officials including promoter—Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, independent director - Pesi Patel, chief financial officer Abhishek Goenka and auditor Anil Khandelwal and Naresh Jain of Cox and Kings Group in Mumbai in Yes Bank fraud case of ₹3,642 Crores," said the ED official, requesting anonymity.

“The searches were conducted at the office of Cox and Kings, residence of key officials including promoter—Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, independent director - Pesi Patel, chief financial officer Abhishek Goenka and auditor Anil Khandelwal and Naresh Jain of Cox and Kings Group in Mumbai in Yes Bank fraud case of ₹3,642 Crores," said the ED official, requesting anonymity. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This was the first such exercise by the probe agency since the lockdown came into effect on 25 March.