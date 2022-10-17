Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
EdCIL paid dividend of Rs16 crore for 2021-22

1 min read . 07:44 PM ISTSwati Luthra
  • The Company during FY21-22 registered highest ever turnover of Rs428 crores which is 29% higher than the previous year turnover

NEW DELHI :EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, paid a dividend of 16 crore for the year 2021-22 on Monday. 

“Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, received the cheque from Manoj Kumar, CMD EdCIL, in the presence of K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary (HE), MoE, Rakesh Ranjan, AS (TE) and other senior officials of MoE and EdCIL," the Ministry of Education said in a press release. 

The Company during FY 21-22 registered highest ever turnover of Rs. 428 crores which is 29% higher than the previous year turnover. The PBT (Profit Before Tax) was also recorded the highest Rs. 71 crores.

