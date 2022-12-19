Edelweiss Alternatives acquires 51 pc stake in L-T Infra Development Projects2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro sold its 51% stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Project to Edelweiss Alternatives' portfolio company
To reduce its exposure to the non-core asset-heavy developmental projects portfolio, Larsen and Toubro sold its 51% stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Project to Edelweiss Alternatives' portfolio company.