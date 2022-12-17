Edelweiss Alternatives-backed platform acquires L&T IDPL for 6,000 crore

“We look forward to acquiring these high-quality assets built by L&T, a renowned engineering and construction major. These assets have a proven track record of operations, are geographically dispersed and have long residual life, which is consistent with our investment strategy. We believe our asset management and operating capabilities, together with that of L&T IDPL, will help scale up this platform," said Sreekumar Chatra, managing director, Infrastructure Yield Strategy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}