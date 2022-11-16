Edelweiss Alternatives closes AnZen with an initial AuM of over Rs. 2,300 crore

NEW DELHI :Edelweiss Real Assets Managers Limited on Wednesday announced the successful close of AnZen India Energy Yield Plus Trust (AnZen Trust), its maiden energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) with an initial AuM of over INR 2,300 cr.
The fund raise of AnZen Trust was through private placement and received an encouraging response from a diversified set of institutional and other eligible investors who hold 26% of the units. Sekura Energy Private Limited is the Sponsor of Anzen Trust and Edelweiss Real Assets Managers Limited is the Investment Manager.
“AnZen Trust will be looking to invest in a diversified portfolio of energy assets including transmission lines and renewable power projects to provide long term predictable yield and growth to its investors. AnZen Trust has acquired two operating inter-state transmission assets, located in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar," the company said in a press release.
These assets have a residual transmission service agreement tenure of over 30 years under the point of connection (PoC) mechanism managed by Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). Additionally, it also has the right of first offer (ROFO) on the shareholding of its Sponsor/Affiliates in 12 solar energy assets with an aggregate generation capacity of 813 MWp.
“InvITs are a compelling investment alternative for investors who are looking for predictable yields and sustainable appreciation through growth. AnZen Trust intends to provide a diversified exposure to the energy sector in India which has seen impressive growth over the years. Portfolio diversity presents better growth opportunity for AnZen Trust and a well-diversified de-risked strategy for investors," said Ranjita Deo, CIO, AnZen Trust.
“Over the years, we have built a differentiated asset management platform with deep investment and operating expertise. With our unique capability, built around experienced people, robust processes and use of appropriate technology, we are well-positioned to enhance value in these portfolios. AnZen Trust will help us provide an investment solution to meet the growing yield requirements of our clients and expand our customer franchisee," said Subahoo Chordia, Head - Infrastructure Funds, Edelweiss Alternatives.
