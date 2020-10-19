Edelweiss Asset Management raises 6,600 cr

Hemant Daga, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management said, “We believe, close-ended asset management vehicles are the preferred option for long-term credit investments as they are unlevered, patient capital vehicles. Having built deep expertise in the space, this fund raise is a strong validation of our capabilities to originate, underwrite, structure and realize private credit strategies. The trust placed in our platform and in our rigourous governance standards is truly humbling. We thank our investors who have shown such unwavering confidence in our ability to deliver despite market volatility."