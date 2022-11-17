Edelweiss closes InvIT fundraise

AnZen Trust has acquired two operating inter-state transmission assets in Punjab, Haryana and Bihar. These assets have a residual transmission service agreement tenure of over 30 years under the point of connection mechanism managed by Power Grid Corp. of India. Additionally, it also has got the right of first offer (ROFO) on the shareholding of its sponsor or affiliates in 12 solar energy assets with an aggregate generation capacity of about 813 megawatts. “AnZen Trust will help us provide an investment solution to meet the growing yield requirements of our clients and expand our customer franchisee," Chordia said.