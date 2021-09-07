Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Edelweiss Financial’s 400 crore NCD issue oversubscribed on retail demand

Edelweiss Financial’s 400 crore NCD issue oversubscribed on retail demand

Premium
The NCD issue, which had opened for subscription on 17 August and closed on 6 September, had a base issue size of 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 200 crore, aggregating up to 400 crore.
1 min read . 12:29 PM IST Livemint

  • The retail category was oversubscribed 1.74 times with a total collection of 279.11 crore

NEW DELHI : Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd’s 400-crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue has been oversubscribed with the offer receiving more than 17,000 applications. The retail category was oversubscribed 1.74 times with a total collection of 279.11 crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd’s 400-crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue has been oversubscribed with the offer receiving more than 17,000 applications. The retail category was oversubscribed 1.74 times with a total collection of 279.11 crore.

The NCD issue, which had opened for subscription on 17 August and closed on 6 September, had a base issue size of 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 200 crore, aggregating up to 400 crore.

The NCD issue, which had opened for subscription on 17 August and closed on 6 September, had a base issue size of 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 200 crore, aggregating up to 400 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We are delighted with the encouraging response to our NCD issue. The issue has been oversubscribed, which shows the faith that investors across categories have in our diversified model and the appetite for high quality financial papers that offer competitive interest rates," said Rashesh Shah, chairman and managing director, Edelweiss Financial Services.

According to the company, almost 50% of the total issue size got subscribed for five-year and 10-year tenure, as investors looked to subscribe for the long term.

The NCD issue saw interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options with the effective annual yield ranging from 9.09% to 9.70%.

According to the company, the base issue saw oversubscription in all categories—qualified institutional buyer (QIB), corporate, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail. However, only retail category was oversubscribed in the overall issue size.

There were eight series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenure of 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option. The effective annual yield for NCDs will range between 9.09% and 9.70%.

The NCDs were rated AA with a negative outlook by Acuite Ratings and Research and A+ with a negative outlook by ICRA Ltd. According to experts, these ratings mean that the debentures carry low credit risk but are not as safe as AAA-rated instruments.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India’s largest state economies report growing momentum ...

Premium

The ABC of introducing children to finance & investment

Premium

Meet India's richest professional CEO

Premium

Tracking India's green hydrogen revolution

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!