Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Edelweiss Financial Services plans to raise up to 500 cr via NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services plans to raise up to 500 cr via NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services, whose shares closed 9.04% up at Rs278.10 on BSE on Tuesday, has not given any timeframe for the fundraiser. File photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 07:50 PM IST PTI

The base size of the issue is 200 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to 300 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL) on Tuesday said it is looking to raise up to 500 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

MUMBAI : Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL) on Tuesday said it is looking to raise up to 500 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The base size of the issue is 200 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to 300 crore, the company said in a release.

The base size of the issue is 200 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to 300 crore, the company said in a release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

There are 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options.

Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.75% to 9.70% per annum, the release said.

The company said at least 75% of the funds raised will be used for the purpose of repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of its existing borrowings.

The balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes, it said.

The issue opens for subscription on December 6 and will close on December 27 with an option of early closure.

The bonds proposed to be issued under this tranche I issue have been rated Crisil AA-/Negative and Acuite AA/Negative.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Aggressive growth push unlikely from states’ capex

Sensex Zooms 700 Pts, Nifty Tops 17250; Bajaj Finserv, ...

Things to know before taking an education loan

The new data bill is nothing like its first draft

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!