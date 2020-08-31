NEW DELHI : Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore by issuing bonds to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund.

Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore by issuing bonds to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund.

"The company has today allotted 10,000 senior, secured, unlisted, unrated redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹1,000 crore to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, an affiliate of PAGAC Ecstasy Pte. Ltd," Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has today allotted 10,000 senior, secured, unlisted, unrated redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹1,000 crore to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, an affiliate of PAGAC Ecstasy Pte. Ltd," Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Shares of the company closed 4.98% down at ₹80.10 apiece on BSE. PTI