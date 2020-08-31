Subscribe
Edelweiss Financial Services raises 1,000 cr by issuing bonds to investment fund
Shares of the company closed 4.98% down at 80.10 apiece on BSE

Edelweiss Financial Services raises 1,000 cr by issuing bonds to investment fund

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST PTI

The firm has allotted 10,000 senior, secured, unlisted, unrated redeemable NCDs of face value 10 lakh each, aggregating to 1,000 crore to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, Edelweiss said

NEW DELHI : Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday said it has raised 1,000 crore by issuing bonds to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund.

"The company has today allotted 10,000 senior, secured, unlisted, unrated redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value 10 lakh each, aggregating to 1,000 crore to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, an affiliate of PAGAC Ecstasy Pte. Ltd," Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company closed 4.98% down at 80.10 apiece on BSE. PTI

