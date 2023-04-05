Edelweiss Financial Services to raise ₹400 crore via NCD issue2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:56 PM IST
- The proceeds will be used to pare debt and for general corporate purposes, the company informed the exchanges through a filing on Wednesday
MUMBAI: Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL) launched the second tranche of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth ₹400 crore. The proceeds will be used to pare debt and for general corporate purposes, the company informed the exchanges through a filing on Wednesday.
